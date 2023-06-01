Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Data Center (DC) Thermal Managem… – Press Release

Market drivers include growing demand for data, support for regional new DC construction, and expanding green DC demand for sustainability

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines data center (DC) cooling and reviews thermal management solutions such as data center infrastructure management (DCIM) and sensor, air cooling, and liquid cooling.

DCs operate 24/7 because data is always needed. Thus, the power used to cool the server runs non-stop and accounts for a vast amount of energy consumption that is directly related to operating costs and energy bills. The market opportunity for DC cooling is expected to grow with these high cooling needs. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global market revenue for DC thermal management is anticipated to grow from $8.7 billion in 2023 to $27.4 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

“Industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, engineers, service providers, and developers can take advantage of this market opportunity by studying the various advanced thermal management solutions,” says Young Hoon Kim, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “Industry players can offer the most suitable solutions to customers within their business scope and collaborate within the industry value chain.”

According to the International Energy Agency, with internet users having more than doubled worldwide since 2010, demand for digital services has been growing rapidly. Growing demand for data, support for regional new data center (DC) construction, and expanding green DC demand for sustainability will significantly increase the need for new and retrofitted DCs—and with it the market opportunity for cooling them, according to the report.

The report, Cooling Needs for Data Centers, analyzes the global market for DC cooling in three key segments: data center infrastructure management (DCIM) & sensor, air cooling, and liquid cooling. It includes…