GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO WINS TOP HONOR at 50TH ANNIE AWARDS™ – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film/A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company) won the Best Feature honor at the 50th Annie Awards™ celebration Saturday night on the campus of UCLA. Pinocchio also won for Best Character Animation, Feature (Tucker Barrie), Best Direction, Feature (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson), Best Music, Feature (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale) and Best Production Design, Feature (Curt Enderle, Guy Davis).

Best Independent Feature was presented to Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Marcel the Movie LLC) which also won for Best Voice Acting, Feature (Jenny Slate as the voice of Marcel) and Best Writing, Feature (Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm).

Best Special Production was presented to The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse (A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC) which also received an Annie for Best Character Animation, TV/Media (Tim Watts), Best Direction, TV/Media (Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy), and Best Editorial, TV/Media (Daniel Budin).

Best Short Subject was presented to Ice Merchants (COLA Animation Production & Wild Stream); Best Student Film – The Soloists (Student directors Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu – Gobelins, l’ecole de l’image). Best Sponsored Production – Save Ralph (Arch Model Studio); Best TV/Media – Mature – Bob’s Burgers, Eps. Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eight Grade Runner (20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment); Best TV/Media – Children – Abominable and the Invisible City, Eps. Everest Returns (DreamWorks Animation); and Best Animated TV/Media – Preschool – The Tiny Chef Show, Eps. Pancakes (Tiny Chef Productions LLC/Imagine Entertainment).

Avatar: The Way of Water won for Character Animation in a Live…