Guizhou: A Place To Embrace Mountains and Creatures – Press Release

GUIYANG, China, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

“If I’m not in the forest, I’m on my way to it.” That’s what Ran Jingcheng often says. Ran is the President of the Guizhou Academy of Forestry.

Ran’s act of running between different nature reserves in Guizhou has earned him the nickname “the Running Man“. In response, he commented, “The Running Man of Guizhou needs to cover every inch of the forests within.”

Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the Pearl River, Guizhou is situated in the subtropical plateau mountainous area with numerous and continuous mountains. The complicated landscape of mountains, waters, forests, fields, lakes, grassland, and the karst hills in the south has endowed the place with rich biodiversity.

Regarding the protection and utilization of biodiversity, Guizhou has formed a unique “Guizhou Sample” based on constant exploration and experience summary. The species number of wild animals in Guizhou ranks third nationwide, including 197 species (categories) in the latest list under national key protection; In addition, the identified biological species here number 24,547, ranking 4th in China.

Inspired by this mysterious land, Ran Jingcheng was admitted by the Department of Wildlife, Northeast Forestry University, as he desired. Upon graduation, he came back to Guizhou and embarked on a romantic journey among the mountains.

In Maolan, the core area of South China’s Karst World Natural Heritage, Ran Jingcheng encountered fascinating species on the earth’s surface, such as the paphiopedilum, handeliodendron bodinieri, the panda of plants – kmeria septentrionalis, and other rare plants.

Characterized by many underground streams and caves, the karst area offers an interesting underground world of life to Ran, who discovered the goniurosaurus liboensis on his first trip to the caves. Ran also discovered blind fish in the water and bats in the cave top….