Guizhou’s journey to a “museum of bridges” – Press Release

GUIYANG, China, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com:

“The ‘Award for Infrastructure’ goes to Guizhou Pingtang Bridge project,” said the host at the awarding ceremony for the Outstanding Structure Award 2022 held by the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering (IABSE). At this moment, Yang Jian, Chief Engineer of Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey & Design Academy Co., Ltd., could not resist his excitement and cheered on the stage.

As a matter of fact, it is not the first time for this Guizhou bridge to win a prestigious international award. Instead, it has won a “grand slam” of global bridge awards, including the Gustav Lindenthal Medal known as the “Nobel Prize” in engineering. As Guizhou’s bridges often won awards at international stages, IBC judges even exclaimed during evaluation, “Here comes a Guizhou bridge again, ready to take away the award the moment it showed up.”

Surprisingly, this regular top award winner used to lag behind other countries in bridge building. Difficulty in transportation has long been the bottleneck restricting the development of Guizhou. As the geographic hub of southwest China, it has not given full play to its potential due to its mountainous landscape and insufficient traffic facilities, leaving the local people struggling. Several decades ago, Guizhou started to learn the construction of bridges and made efforts to gain experience from the advanced bridge projects of foreign countries such as Japan and Germany. However, due to its special karst landform and over 90% of the land’s surface covered by mountains and hills, there weren’t much it could learn from these predecessors.

“Since my earliest memory, my father has always been a rare guest to our home. My mom said that he was helping people build bridges and roads in places with poor transportation conditions. I developed an inexplicable love for bridges when I was little and I knew more about bridge building than the ones of my…