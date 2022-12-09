Gujarat elections: BJP wins in sweeping victory for Modi



New Delhi

CNN

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a landslide election win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat on Thursday, in a boost for the leader and his Hindu-nationalist party ahead of the 2024 general election.

The BJP took 156 of 182 total seats in the Gujarat state assembly following voting earlier this month, marking the party’s best-ever performance in the state, a longtime BJP stronghold.

The main opposition Indian National Congress won 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took five.

The election – and the margin of victory – in the state of more than 60 million has been closely watched as a test of Modi’s popularity ahead of India’s next general election, when he is expected to seek a third term.

In a comment posted to Twitter Thursday evening, the Prime Minister thanked the people of Gujarat…