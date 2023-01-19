Gulf Cup soccer ultimate in Iraq to happen regardless of stampede



Abu Dhabi and Baghdad

CNN

—



A Gulf Cup final match between Iraq and Oman will take place in Basra on Thursday as scheduled, Iraqi soccer officials said, despite a deadly stampede outside the stadium just hours earlier.

“The match between the Iraqi and Omani national teams will take place as scheduled,” the Iraqi Football Association said. “We call on honorable fans to refrain from coming to the match stadium because the stands are completely full.”

Earlier on Thursday, a stampede near the Jaza’a Al Nakhla Stadium – where Iraq and Oman were expected to play in the Arabian Gulf Cup final – killed one person and injured at least 60 others, state-run Iraq News Agency (INA) reported.

Thousands of fans had gathered in and around the stadium hours before the kickoff in an effort to watch the match.

…