‘Gumball Dreams’ to have its International Premiere at the 79th Venice Internati… – Press Release

Ferryman Collective | Live Immersive VR Experiences

An intimate Virtual Reality experience featuring live theatrical performances from the award-winning VR production company, Ferryman Collective and Screaming Color.

On a foreign planet, you have been sent on a mission to help an alien creature transition. Falling through memories, Onyx reveals the music of the spheres and the nature of existence, as you fly through worlds both inner & outer.

Greetings, traveler.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug 5, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Internationally premiering at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, brought to you by the award-winning virtual reality production company Ferryman Collective and Screaming Color, their fourth VR production, Gumball Dreams is an Official Selection of the oldest festival in the world after having won the SXSW Audience Award XR Experience Competition.

Organised by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera, the 79th Venice International Film Festival (www.labiennale.org/en/cinema/2022) will take place at the Venice Lido from 31 August to 10 September 2022.

“In Gumball Dreams, our character Onyx has been blessed with the opportunity to explore worlds, and to experience the very best that those worlds have to offer. The delicious metapoetry is not lost on me that this work appears to be bringing me and my team similar opportunities,” states Christopher Lane Davis, aka Screaming Color, “I’m beyond thrilled that we will have almost two weeks to romp around one of the most beautiful cities in the world, meeting some of the most genius creators alive, and getting to experience their art. And I’m endlessly grateful to the founders and curators of the festival for bringing us together in this way.”

Gumball Dreams is a live, hour-long immersive experience in virtual reality that takes three audience members on a fantastical journey through a surreal landscape in space, dominated by a whimsical Gumball Machine, where Onyx, the main character sits on…