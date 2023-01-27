Gun assault on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran kills safety chief





A gunman entered Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital and killed one person on Friday, the foreign ministries of Iran and Azerbaijan confirmed in separate statements, with both citing different motives for the deadly attack.

Police and security forces arrested the assailant, who is now under investigation, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, killing the chief of the embassy’s security service and injuring two security guards, according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry later announced a complete evacuation of the embassy staff and their families, blaming an “anti-Azberbaijani campaign” by Iran for the attack.

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said the attacker had…