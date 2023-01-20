Guryong Village, South Korea: 500 evacuated as huge fireplace breaks out in one in all Seoul’s final slums



Around 500 people were evacuated from their homes on Friday after a fire broke out in Guryong Village, one of the last remaining slums in South Korea’s capital Seoul, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 6:28 a.m. in the fourth district of the village, said Shin Yong-ho, an official with the Gangnam Fire Station, in a televised briefing. First responders arrived around five minutes later, he said.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Around 60 homes are believed to have burned down, Shin said, adding most structures are made from vinyl plywood panels.

Videos on social media show the fire engulfing what looks like rows of homes, with huge plumes of thick black smoke hanging above the slum as sirens wail nearby.

More than 800 response personnel have been…