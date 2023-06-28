Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen Opens June 29 at Horseshoe Las Vegas – Cae… – Press Release

Guy’s newest joint features “out-of-bounds” bites and beverages for game day

*For high-resolution images, click here*

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is rolling out at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner; the new dining concept features sports bar favorites with Guy’s signature flavor and flair.

“Get ready, Las Vegas! I’m bringin’ the heat to The Strip again with my newest concept, Guy’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen, all day, every day, June 29,” said Fieri. “Let’s go!”

Guests can enjoy Guy’s iconic and delicious food at Flavortown Sports Kitchen while watching their favorite team. Only available at Horseshoe Las Vegas, The Crispy Cheese is a burger made with a beef patty, super melty cheese (SMC), a crispy cheese skirt, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles (LTOP). This righteous creation is served with Guy’s Donkey Sauce and a garlic butter toasted brioche bun branded with the official Flavortown logo.

For a light and refreshing option, the Watermelon Mezcal salad features watermelon infused with Guy’s Santo Mezquila, arugula, pepitas brittle, radishes, pickled watermelon rind and crumbled cotija cheese. The real-deal Quesa-Birria Mexican “Pizza” is the perfect sharable dish for guests. This cheese-crusted quesadilla is served with braised beef, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, cilantro and lime crema and a side of birria consomé.

“Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen brings Guy’s unmatched personality and all-star dishes to Horseshoe Las Vegas,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Horseshoe Las Vegas. “Guests and current World Series of Poker® players can now take a quick trip to Flavortown to root for their favorite teams at this high-energy venue.”

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen offers a variety of refreshing margaritas made from Guy’s Santo Tequila brand, cocktails, bottled and draft beer, and wine. While watching the game, fans can choose from an expansive beverage list…