Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen Rolls Out at Horseshoe Las Vegas with a Ri… – Press Release

The Mayor of Flavortown’s “off-the-chain” event ushers in his newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip

Friday, a festival of funk marked the grand opening of the latest joint at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen. To commemorate the occasion – the Guy way – the Mayor of Flavortown posed alongside his iconic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS RS from “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that set the stage for the event and greeted guests at the front of the restaurant.

“It’s been a long time comin’ but we’re finally here and ready for ya. Welcome to Flavortown!” Guy Fieri exclaimed.

Following bold beats by The Knight Line presented by Drumbots and Chef’s dynamite arrival, the event continued with remarks from Guy and Caesars Entertainment leadership inside the restaurant. Guy commemorated the grand opening with a celebratory shot of Santo Tequila from a Flavortown-branded ice luge.

“We are fired up to have Guy Fieri’s electric energy and delicious food at Horseshoe Las Vegas,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the resort. “This restaurant adds another dynamic dining experience for our guests to enjoy.”

The event was a home run, thanks to Guy’s out-of-bounds, tasty dishes, including the “Do-Nut Try This At Home” Donut Burger, a beef patty with super melty cheese (SMC), bacon, pickles, caramelized onion and Donkey Sauce. The over-the-top burger is tempura battered and served with spicy ketchup. For a sweet treat, guests also enjoyed The Big Brookie, a signature dessert prepared in a cast iron skillet and served as a double chocolate brownie cookie with vanilla bean ice cream, crushed pretzels and salted whiskey caramel. To toast the night, Flavortown fans indulged in Santo Strawberry Margaritas made with Santo Blanco tequila, Cointreau, fresh citrus juices, strawberries and agave nectar.

