H World Group Limited Provides Updated Information regarding the Announcement of… – Press Release

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reference is made to the announcement of H World Group Limited HTHT (“H World”, “we” or “our”) dated August 10, 2023 (the “Announcement”) in relation to, among others, the conference call to be hosted by our management following the announcement of our unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 (the “Call”). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.



We hereby further announces that the two Participant Registration links for the Call have been consolidated and all participants must pre-register using the Participant Registration link of https://register.vevent.com/register/BId135226269b74b64b25b25d927db4f5e (the “Link”) instead to join by phone. Participants who previously registered using the now defunct Participant Registration link for English simultaneous interpretation must re-submit their registration using the Link in order to receive details for the Call, which include dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN.

Save as disclosed above, all other information of the Announcement remains unchanged.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of June 30, 2023, H World operated 8,750 hotels with 844,417 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

