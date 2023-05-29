H World Group Limited Reports First Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results … – Press Release

- A total of 8,592 hotels or 820,099 hotel rooms in operation as of March 31, 2023.
- Hotel turnover1 increased 71.3% year-over-year to RMB16.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH“, or “Legacy-DH“), hotel turnover increased 68.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023.
- Revenue increased 67.1% year-over-year to RMB4.5 billion (US$652 million)2 in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing the revenue guidance previously announced of a 61% to 65% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the first quarter of 2023 increased 58.0% year-over-year, exceeding the revenue guidance previously announced of a 53% to 57% increase.
- Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB990 million (US$144 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB630 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited of RMB124 million in the previous quarter. Net income attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB307 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss attributable to H World Group Limited from the Legacy-Huazhu segment of RMB84 million in the previous quarter.
- EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB1.6 billion (US$238 million), compared with a negative RMB301 million in the first quarter of 2022 and RMB529 million in the previous quarter. EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment, which is a segment measure, was RMB1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a negative RMB61 million in the first quarter of 2022 and RMB528 million in the previous quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses and gains (losses) from fair value changes of…