H2 Green Steel signs agreements with Rio Tinto for direct reduction iron ore pel… – Press Release

H2 Green Steel is partnering with Rio Tinto, a leading global metals and mining company, for the supply of direct reduction iron ore pellet for its green steel production in Sweden.

The two companies have signed a multi-year supply agreement for direct reduction iron ore pellets (DR Pellets) from Rio Tinto’s Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which will account for a significant part of the iron ore supply to H2 Green Steel’s flagship plant in Boden, Sweden. Additionally, the companies have signed an agreement whereby Rio Tinto will purchase and on-sell a part of the surplus low-carbon hot briquetted iron (HBI) produced by H2 Green Steel during the ramp-up of its steelmaking capacity.

DR Pellets are a critical material required for the production of high grade HBI which is in turn used to produce lower emission steel through electric arc furnaces. Steel making, a foundational material for infrastructure and net-zero energy transition, currently contributes around 8 percent of global carbon emissions.

“We are partnering across the steel ecosystem to find better ways to support the decarbonisation of iron and steel making, and to reduce our scope 3 emissions. Our supply of high-grade iron ore pellets will support the acceleration of H2 Green Steel’s project, and on-selling their low-carbon HBI will enable us to gain a deeper understanding of the future needs of our customers and end users in the emerging green iron and steel market”, said Simon Farry, Head of Rio Tinto Steel Decarbonization.