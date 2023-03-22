Hadassah Selects YonaLink’s EHR-to-EDC Clinical Trial Platform to Securely and S… – Press Release

Leading Medical Center in Israel Leverages YonaLink’s SaaS Platform to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Greater Speed, Quality, and Efficiency in Local and Global Clinical Trial Data Collection

YonaLink, a clinical trial software provider, today announced its EHR-to-EDC data integration platform has been implemented by Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) in Jerusalem. Recognized worldwide for setting the standard of excellence for medical care and research in Israel, Hadassah is leveraging YonaLink’s SaaS solution to stream and map up-to-date, real-time patient data directly from electronic health record (EHR) systems to electronic data capture (EDC) systems, enabling greater speed, quality, and efficiency in clinical trial data collection.

Every year, Hadassah initiates close to 500 new clinical trials and publishes more than 1,000 research studies in peer-reviewed, scientific publications. The partnership with YonaLink is part of Hadassah’s larger focus on driving innovation in medical research and making Hadassah and Israel hubs for global clinical trials across therapeutic areas, ensuring the continued delivery of tomorrow’s cutting-edge treatments to patients today. Using YonaLink’s technology will enable Hadassah to partner with clinical trial sponsors and research stakeholders around the world and expand access to the medical center’s R&D capabilities led by physicians and scientists renowned for developing novel therapeutics, diagnostics, and devices that are improving outcomes and quality of life for patients.

“In recent years, more than 50 percent of the Israel Science Foundation (ISF) grants, awarded personally, for biomedical research in Israeli hospitals were given to Hadassah, in addition to the hundreds of international clinical trials we are part of at Hadassah. Given this growth in research activities, solutions that can help reduce resource constraints, costs, and other inefficiencies are vital,” said Professor Eyal Mishani, General…