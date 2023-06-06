HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Funko (FNKO) Investors with … – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Funko, Inc. FNKO investors who suffered substantial losses submit your losses now.



Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Funko’s assurances related to moving its distribution center from Everett, Washington to Buckeye, Arizona, a move that was dependent for its success on first implementing its necessary enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) software system.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Funko was experiencing significantly longer delays in implementing its ERP software than it had been disclosing to investors; (2) having moved into the new center without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management; and (3) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new center would have a substantial, undisclosed adverse impact on the company’s EBITDA margin.

Investors learned the truth beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, when Funko reported Q3 2022 EPS that were 42% below expectations, dramatically cut its FY 2022 guidance, and blamed having opened the Buckeye center without implementing the ERP software.

Truist analyst Michael A. Schwartz reportedly called the Q3 results “‘head-scratching'” and noted “‘[w]ith little to no earnings visibility, at current, and what we believe will be a lingering credibility issue, we can no longer recommend shares to investors.'”

Then, on Mar. 1, 2023, Funko reported that, in Q4 2022, it suffered a year-over-year 48% increase in inventory, a year-over year 78% increase in SG&A expenses, and expected $30 to $36 million inventory write down, and a $32.5 million write down on its decision not to…