HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages PLDT Inc. (PHI) Investors wi… – Press Release

Class Period: Jan. 1, 2019 – Dec. 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 7, 2023

PLDT Inc. PHI Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on PLDT’s past disclosures about capital expenditures incurred in its massive network transformation program.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) PLDT incurred huge capital spending overruns; and (2) they failed to address weaknesses that allowed such overruns.

Investors began to learn the truth on Dec. 16, 2022, when PLDT announced that during 2019 – 2022 it experienced a budget overrun of approximately P48 billion on its network transformation program.

In addition, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that PLDT’s chairman (Manuel Pangilinan) was initially apprised of the preliminary discovery of as much as P130 billion in “financial anomalies” in Oct. 2022, before this number was trimmed to the P48 billion the company announced on Dec. 16.

The Inquirer further reported: (1) “[t]his official had discovered the company had been ordering and paying for billions of pesos worth of internet and phone network equipment without the paperwork needed for accurate recordkeeping;” (2) Pangilinan “said he immediately ordered that an internal forensics team be assembled to assess the damage;” and (3) “[h]e also ordered the hiring of a third-party auditor that was not associated with PLDT’s external auditor, SGV & Co., to scour the company’s books from top-to-bottom to search for potential cases of fraud.”

Then, on Dec. 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange…