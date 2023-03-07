HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Vertex Energy (VTNR) Investo… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR investors who suffered substantial losses submit your losses now.



Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Vertex’s statements concerning its agreement to acquire an oil refinery in Mobile, Alabama from Shell Oil.

More specifically, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the Mobile refinery acquisition was a “transformative moment in the history of Vertex” that would enable the company to significantly increase its profitability.

According to the complaint, Defendants failed to disclose that prior to the Mobile refinery acquisition they: (1) entered into hedging transactions that significantly capped profit margins on 50% of the refinery’s expected output from Apr. 1 – Sept. 30, 2022; (2) entered into an inventory intermediation agreement with investment bank Macquarie Group that would and did result in Vertex incurring significant fees and inventory losses; and (3) entered into an inventory purchase agreement with Shell that would and did result in Vertex paying above-market prices for a significant portion of $164 million of crude oil inventory.

Investors learned the truth on Aug. 9, 2022, when Vertex announced massive losses incurred by the Mobile refinery during Q2 2022, a surprise Q2 2022 net loss for the company of $63.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA for the Mobile refinery that was 50% below guidance given just 3 months earlier. In addition, Vertex withdrew its guidance for the remainder of FY 2022 and for FY 2023.

These revelations drove the price of Vertex shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Vertex lied about the true economics of the Mobile refinery purchase," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading