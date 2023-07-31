HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds SentinelOne (S) Investors of Au… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges SentinelOne, Inc. S investors who suffered substantial losses submit your losses now.



Class Period: June 1, 2022 – June 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 7, 2023

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) SentinelOne lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the company’s key reported business metric annualized recurring revenue or “ARR” was overstated; and (3) as a result, the company’s guidance was overstated.

Investors learned the truth on June 1, 2023, when after the market closed, SentinelOne published a press release titled “SentinelOne Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.” Therein, the Company disclosed that “[a]s a result of a change in methodology and correction of historical inaccuracies, which we further describe in our letter to shareholders, we made a one-time adjustment to ARR of $27.0 million or approximately 5% of total ARR.”

The Company also revised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance downward to a range of $590 million to $600 million from a range of $631 million to $640 million.

In a shareholder letter published the same day, SentinelOne further explained that “we . . . discovered historical upsell and renewal recording inaccuracies relating to ARR on certain subscription and consumption contracts, which are now corrected” and that “[w]e are applying a comparable estimated adjustment to the remaining quarters in fiscal year 23, which we believe is a reasonable approximation of the impact in those periods.”

On this news, SentinelOne’s stock price fell $7.28 per share, or more than 35%, to close at $13.44 per share on June 2, 2023.