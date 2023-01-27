Haider Ali: Derbyshire signal Pakistan batter for complete 2023 season

Derbyshire have signed Pakistan batter Haider Ali for the 2023 county season.
The 22-year-old has played two one-day and 33 T20 internationals and averages 54.33 in first-class cricket.
Derbyshire start the new season with a home County Championship Division Two game against Worcestershire on 6 April.
“Haider is an immensely talented young player who already has a wealth of international experience, which will be key for us in all formats,” said head of cricket Mickey Arthur.
“Of course, he still has a lot of developing to do, but I’ve outlined what I expect from him and I have no doubt Haider will succeed in county cricket.”
Haider has made three first-class centuries, with a highest score of 206, and marked his international T20 debut by hitting 54 off 33 balls against England in a five-run win at Old Trafford in 2020.
“I’ve seen over the last few years how many Pakistan players have…