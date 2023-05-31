Haig Partners LLC Releases the Q1 2023 Haig Report® – Press Release

Dealership Profits Are Dropping but Remain More Than Triple Pre-Pandemic Levels. Blue Sky Values Are Also Falling but Remain an Estimated 2.5x Higher Than In 2019.

Haig Partners LLC released its closely followed Haig Report® for Q1 2023, which tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values.

Pre-tax profits at dealerships owned by publicly traded auto retailers have begun to trend downward. The average adjusted pre-tax profit per dealership was $6.2M during the past twelve-month period ended 3/31/2023, down 5% from the full year 2022. Average pre-tax profits in Q1 2023 fell 22% from Q1 2022, one of the best-performing quarters ever for the publicly traded groups. Despite this decline, the average estimated pre-tax profit per publicly owned dealership remained over 3.0x higher than 2019 levels.

Buy-sell activity decreased 31% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. An estimated 82 dealerships were acquired in the first quarter of this year, down from 118 in the same period in 2022. Despite a slow start to the year, we believe buy-sell activity will pick up for the remainder of 2023 based on both our pipeline of transactions and the lofty 2025 revenue goals set by the public retailers. Dealers have plenty of cash and are still making strong profits. Many groups are looking to reinvest their profits by acquiring additional dealerships, as they believe larger groups will have advantages over smaller ones in the future.

Blue sky values for dealerships fell an estimated 3% from the end of 2022 to the end of Q1 2023. Buyers have been expecting a decline in profits when formulating their offers for dealerships. The decline we are seeing is in line with those expectations, so the decline in blue sky values has been minimal since 2022.

Highlights from the Q1 2023 Haig Report® include: