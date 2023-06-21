Hainan Airlines Garners Accolades at 2023 SKYTRAX World Airline Awards, Includin… – Press Release

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 World Airline Awards, the Oscars of the aviation industry, was held in Paris on June 20, 2023. Hainan Airlines, a prominent globalplayer in the aviation sector, garnered multiple prestigious awards from the world’s top airport and airline service quality organization SKYTRAX, which are Best Airline in China, Best Airlines Staff Service in China, Best Business Class Comfort Amenities and so on. Besides, Hainan Airlines also ranks No 3 in Best Business Class Airline Onboard Catering, ranks No.5 in The World’s Best Airline Cabin Crew and The World’s Cleanest Airline. For other 5 world and asian awards，Hainan Airlines is also listed Top 10. The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners.

“Congratulations to Hainan Airlines on their outstanding achievement at this year’s World Airline Awards. The recognition is a testament to the airline’s exceptional service quality recognized and appreciated by passengers worldwide,” said SKYTRAX chairman Edward Plaisted. “The airline is a global leader in aviation services and we look forward to seeing more of their innovative efforts to enhance service quality, delivering an unparalleled air travel experience to passengers worldwide.”

“We are honored to have received the multiple accolades at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards and deeply appreciate the recognition from our passengers worldwide,” stated Hainan Airlines chairman Ding Yongzheng. “Hainan Airlines, under the guidance of its controlling shareholder Liaoning Fangda Group, has undergone a transformative journey, continuously upgrading its services quality and standards to establish an international brand prestige embodied with oriental beauty. With an unwavering dedication to providing a warm and comfortable…