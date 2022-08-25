Hainan: Chinese language island plans to ban gross sales of fossil fuel-powered automobiles by 2030





In a statement, the provincial government vowed to be “at the forefront of the country,” and become a “top student in the carbon neutralization work, so as to demonstrate a beautiful calling card when making exchanges on climate change internationally.”

“By 2030, there will be a complete ban on the sale of petrol vehicles across the island,” it said.

All newly bought or replaced public vehicles would run on clean energy by 2025, the statement added.

The statement laid out the tropical island’s carbon neutrality plan, which includes measures such as reducing coal use and developing more renewable energy infrastructure, including wind, wave, solar, geothermal and nuclear power.

By 2025, Hainan aims to provide 55% of its total energy capacity from non-fossil fuels, increasing to 75% by 2030, it said. The province, China’s smallest, is home to more than 10 million people. Governments around the world have introduced similar measures and goals in recent years as the climate crisis…