Haiti assasination: 4 arrested in Florida for alleged roles in assassination of Haitian president

Four men have been arrested and charged in Florida in connection to the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, federal officials in Miami-Dade announced Tuesday.

The four men arrested on Tuesday are Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, a Colombian national residing in Miami; and US citizens Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and Frederick Bergmann, according to a press release.

Intriago, Ortiz, and Veintemilla were charged with supporting a conspiracy to kidnap or kill the president of Haiti, according to federal officials.

Bergmann has been charged with conspiracy to commit export violations for conspiring to smuggle 20 ballistic vests from South Florida to Haiti for ex-soldiers allegedly tasked with killing Moise, said Markenzy Lapointe, US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

The four hoped to secure construction contracts in return…