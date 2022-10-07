Haiti authorities asks for worldwide navy help





Haiti’s government has asked for international military assistance as it grapples with interlocked health, energy and security crises, according to a statement from Jean-Junior Joseph, advisor to Haiti’s Prime Minister.

“After serious reflections, facing a dire humanitarian crisis in Haiti, where hospitals are not having enough energy to function, cholera is back inside the shanties, it was decided in the Council of Ministers last night, October 7th to request military assistance from the international community to deal with such unbelievable humanitarian crisis,” reads the statement sent to CNN on Thursday.

It was not clear which countries the government requested military assistance from.

The request came after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry called for international help during a televised speech to…