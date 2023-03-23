Haiti soccer sexual abuse scandal: Impending defamation lawsuit may price journalist $64,700 if he loses. He says he’ll ‘by no means hand over’





An investigative journalist who detailed allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against the former Haitian Football Federation (FHF) president is now facing a defamation lawsuit designed to gag him, his lawyer tells CNN Sport.

French journalist Romain Molina – who wrote news stories detailing the allegations against former FHF president Yves Jean-Bart to light – is set to appear in the Judicial Court of Paris on March 27 after Jean-Bart filed a complaint accusing Molina of defamation.

World football governing body FIFA banned Jean-Bart from the sport for life in 2020, following an investigation by its ethics committee which found the former FHF boss had “abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

Lawyers for Jean-Bart at the time called the ban a “travesty of…