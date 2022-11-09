Haiti’s cholera loss of life toll rises to 136 as outbreak will get ‘worse and worse every single day’





CNN

A deadly resurgence of cholera in Haiti has claimed 136 lives so far, according to the Caribbean nation’s health ministry.

Eighty-nine of the people who were infected died in a hospital or in cholera treatment centers, while 47 of them died at home, according to the Haitian Health Ministry’s statement.

The Haitian government is working with international health organizations to respond to the crisis.

“We have been receiving 250 people a day lately. There’s a surge in cases in most parts of the metropolitan area. This is very concerning for us as we have a limited capacity with around 350 beds in our cholera treatment centers,” said Alexandre Marcou, a communications officer for medical NGO Médecins Sans Frontières, speaking to CNN on Wednesday.

People who live in areas with shortages of safe…