Halal food market Size is set to Grow by USD 427.68 Billion at a CAGR of 4.52% f… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The halal food market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 427.68 billion. For exclusive market statistics and other relevant market information, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) buy the report.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

The growing expenses of consumers on halal food, expanding production facilities of halal food, and the effective distribution network between halal food manufacturers and retailers are projected as the prominent factors leading to the halal food market growth. For more such market analysis updates, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) request the sample report.

New Business Opportunities – Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio’s analysts, there are several market segments classified such as halal MPS, halal BCC, halal FVN, halal beverages, and others in the halal food market.

Among all the classified segments, the halal MPS segment is projected as the most significant one in terms of market share growth during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027. It first witnessed a gradual growth in the market share of USD 387.50 billion in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, APAC is projected at the top of the list. 51% of the total market share growth will be originated from the APAC region by 2027. Technavio further suggests Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia,…