Halo Collective’s BudegaTM Westwood Dispensary to Open May 27 – Benzinga – Press Release

Hollywood dispensary set to open in June pending local administrative review

TORONTO, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Halo Collective Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) HALO HCANF (Germany: A9KN) today announced that it expects all three of it’s Los Angeles dispensaries will be open by the end of June.

The Grand Opening of Budega Westwood will be Friday, May 27 . As previously announced, this premier retail establishment passed its Los Angeles inspection. The Budega Westwood (ZXC11, LLC) dispensary is strategically located between Westwood and Beverly Hills , right off Santa Monica Boulevard and within two miles of the University of Los Angeles California campus (“UCLA”) and the closest dispensary to the tourist district of Beverly Hills and Century City .

“The Hollywood dispensary will be our first superstore, with 4,500 square feet, giving us the capacity for more than 1,000 SKUs,” commented Kiran Sidhu, Halo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Both of our Hollywood and Westwood dispensaries are strategically located, promising significant nearby foot traffic and access to locals and tourists alike. In addition, our Hollywood dispensary has ample parking on-site, and after a brief ramp-up period, we expect both dispensaries to contribute meaningfully to our revenue and operating profit contribution by the second half of 2022.”

Budega Hollywood will offer our vast product assortment, including many top-tier California brands such as Jungle Boys, Jeeter, 710 Labs, Alien Labs, Connected Cookies, and Kiva as well as highlight Budega’s line of branded products, which remain the top selling SKU’s at Budega’s North Hollywood location. In addition, the store will also stock Halo’s Hush™ branded cartridges, gummies, and pre-rolls. The store plans to operate Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m….