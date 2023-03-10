Hamburg, Germany capturing: Lethal mass capturing at Jehovah’s Witnesses middle stuns nation





CNN

—



Germany was in shock on Friday after a gunman killed six people as well as an unborn child at a Jehovah’s Witnesses center in Hamburg, before turning the gun on himself as police stormed the building.

The attacker, a 35-year old German national, was a former member of the Jehovah Witnesses community, according to Hamburg’s state prosecutor.

German police are still searching for a possible motive after the shooter opened fire on an event attended by 50 people on Thursday evening. ”Hamburg has never seen a mass shooting like this,” Interior Minister Andy Grote said at a press conference on Friday.

The gunman acted alone, Grote said. ”There could have been more victims if police had not intervened so quickly,” he said.

The mother of the unborn baby that was killed survived her gunshot injuries, Hamburg police chief Matthias Tresp told reporters….