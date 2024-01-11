Hampshire County Cricket Membership in ‘detailed negotiations’ over funding

Rod Bransgrove has a pavilion named after him at The Ageas Bowl

Hampshire have confirmed they are in “detailed negotiations” over new investment, amid reports the club could be sold to a group from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reports suggest majority shareholder Rod Bransgrove may sell his stake to GMR, the part-owners of Delhi Capitals.

BBC Radio Solent understands a deal is not close but talks have taken place with GMR and other interested parties.

Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl ground also hosts Southern Brave of The Hundred.

It will host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time in 2027.

No IPL side has ever directly owned an English club but it is nearly 14 years since Hampshire signed a “marketing alliance” with Rajasthan Royals, in a move which proved to be short-lived.

A Hampshire statement said: “Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings Ltd has made no secret of the fact that it has been investigating a number of investment options for some time now and, in the course of these investigations,…