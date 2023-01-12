Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial can be ‘fascinating’

The Australian made Kookaburra ball has a more pronounced seam compared to the Dukes ball currently used in the County Championship

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be “interesting”.

“It’s just throwing another variable into the season to see how players react,” White told BBC Radio Solent.

“[And] to see which players can still take wickets and influence games with a slightly different ball.”

It would be the first time that the Kookaburra ball has been used in County Championship matches.

Last summer there were repeated issues with the Dukes ball, both in the county game and international cricket, going out of shape.

The ECB has told BBC Sport that trialling a Kookaburra ball was a recommendation from the high-performance review and that no decision on whether to introduce one has been made yet and it was listening to feedback from FCCs.

White believes any kind of change-up will be an interesting challenge for bowlers.

“When we…