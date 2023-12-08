Hampshire: England prospect John Turner amongst 4 gamers given new contracts

Toby Albert (left) and John Turner (right) have extended their stays with Hampshire along with Fletcha Middleston and Tom Prest

Four of Hampshire’s brightest young talents have signed new multi-year deals with the club.

John Turner, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest and Toby Albert, who came through the club’s player pathway system, have agreed contract extensions having made their first XI debuts in recent years.

Director of Cricket Giles White said external-link : “They are an exciting group. We look forward to watching them grow.

“We feel they have the attributes to help take the team to the next level.”

Last summer was a breakout season for fast bowler Turner, who took 21 wickets at an average of under 12, in his maiden T20 Blast campaign and also made his County Championship debut.

He was rewarded with an ECB Development Contract, before being called up for England’s T20 series against New Zealand in August only to be ruled out through injury.

Turner was then named in this month’s…