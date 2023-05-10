Handicrafts Market 2023-2027: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Craft India Overseas,… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Handicrafts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast, and Analysis 2023-2027” report has been added to Technavio’s offering.

The handicrafts market value is anticipated to grow by USD 407.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the need for low capital investments, growth in travel and tourism, and the rise in government support and funding will drive the growth of the Handicrafts Market during 2023-2027. However, a lack of handicraft product awareness might hamper the market growth.

Emergence of online retail and e-commerce channels are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled workers for handicraft production is huge challenge in front of the industry.

Company Profiles

The handicrafts market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Craft India Overseas, Crossroads Foundation, Divya Exports, Earthy Workshop and Co Pty Ltd., and Akkaara, Fakih Group of Companies, HimalayanMart.com, Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Nepal Craft Shop Pvt. Ltd., NGOC DONG HA NAM, Orient Handicraft Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, RTCrafts Enterprise, S.Sundaravadivel and Co., Sana Hastakala, Ten Thousand Villages, Thar Handicrafts Gallery Pvt. Ltd., The Handicrafts and Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengtai Crafts Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

