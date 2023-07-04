Hannah Dingley: Forest Inexperienced Rovers identify first feminine boss of a males’s skilled soccer aspect

Hannah Dingley has been Forest Green Rovers’ academy manager for almost four years since taking over when the club joined the EFL

Forest Green Rovers have named Hannah Dingley as their new caretaker boss, making her the first woman to manage a professional men’s team in English football.

The League Two side sacked Duncan Ferguson on Tuesday after just six months in charge.

Forest Green announced Dingley, the club’s academy head, would be put in caretaker charge of the first team.

Her first match in charge will be a friendly at Melksham Town on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old said: “I’m really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon.

“It’s an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

She first joined the club in 2019 to take charge of the academy and remains the only woman to manage a men’s English Football League academy.

Dingley also…