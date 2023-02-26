Hanshow Integrates Green and Digital Store Solutions for Enhanced Performance an… – Press Release

As a global leader in sustainable retail technology, Hanshow is happy to announce its return to EuroShop 2023, the world’s no. 1 retail trade fair. A better, faster, and smarter world must harness important environment, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities for truly long-term development. This year, Hanshow will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to experience its line of integrated retail solutions, showcasing an array of new technological developments and achievements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005699/en/

Hanshow’s solutions at EuroShop 2023 show retailers how to transition from traditional retail methods to a more innovative and efficient digital approach. The focus of this year’s presentation is on the new generation protocol high-density low-power cellular network (HiLPC), a communication protocol developed by Hanshow, which addresses retailers’ needs for high-density smart device management, fast response speed, and reliable service, offering a more refined and professional digital management experience for retail stores. Hanshow’s HiLPC has also been specifically designed to improve update speed and performance optimization, resulting in indirect energy efficiency improvements. Retailers can now move towards a low-carbon sustainable future by reducing their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Hanshow also featured its thermal detector with high-precision temperature sensor and a new member of the Nebular series, an Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) especially designed for the DIY sector, to precisely meet customer needs and continue to improve the refinement and professionalism of digital management in retail stores. The thermal detectors showcase how digital retail can reduce environmental impact and operations costs. This solution provides automatic temperature recording and real-time reporting, with an accuracy of up to ±0.1°C. Retailers can…