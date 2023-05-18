Hard Rock International Names Ragheb Dajani Senior Vice President of Real Estate… – Press Release

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International has appointed Ragheb “Raj” Dajani as the new Senior Vice President of Development. In this role, Dajani will be responsible for leading the maintenance of new real estate development prospects, directing real estate development strategy and overseeing the brand’s strategic business growth plans and goals. Dajani will report directly to Joe Emanuele, Chief Design and Development Officer at Hard Rock International.

“We’re thrilled to have Raj join our Real Estate Development team as we continue to further cement the Hard Rock brand as a pillar in the global luxury hospitality space,” said Joe Emanuele, Chief Design and Development Officer at Hard Rock International. “His extensive experience in bringing top-of-the-line luxury integrated resort concepts to life makes Raj an invaluable addition to the Hard Rock team.”

Dajani steps into this role as an accomplished real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience. His expertise includes planning, design and construction of integrated resort developments such as luxury residential, hospitality, and casino properties. Dajani first began his career engaging in bidding and execution of general contracting works for U.S. luxury residential projects. During his tenure at top hospitality firms such as Kerzner International, Dajani held several positions including Vice President, during which he developed luxury towers including The Atlantis Resort and Casino in the Bahamas, Morocco, and Dubai, and several One&Only hotels and resorts in the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Mohegan Sun Resort. Dajani later returned to the ATLANTIS Resort in the Bahamas to plan and implement a one-of-a-kind revitalizing development program under Brookfield Hospitality Management.

In his most recent role, Dajani was the Head of Planning for Galaxy Entertainment Group in Tokyo, Japan where he established a development operation to pursue a license to develop and operate a…