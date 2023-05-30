Harpak-ULMA Announces Online Parts Portal – Press Release

Continues to focus on improving the customer experience by enabling more self-service capabilities

Harpak-ULMA, the industry leader in smart, connected packaging solutions, announced the addition of an online orders capability for replacement parts as another step in its ongoing digital transformation initiative. The addition of an e-commerce-based parts order system streamlines the customer order process by eliminating the need to produce a quote in advance of order placement manually.

Harpak-ULMA’s customer online parts portal offers the easy look and feel of e-commerce enhanced with customer-specific capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Traditional order placement processes are typically inefficient, suffering latency due to associated emails or other subsequent communications required to finalize an order, not to mention a variety of manual data entry tasks. The customer portal delivers both pricing and parts availability data on-demand, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, significantly increasing order transparency and ease of doing business. In addition, portal security and access are dictated by customer preferences – from open platform usage to specific named individuals. This approach represents a significantly more responsive, efficient, and customer-friendly approach to supplying replacement parts.

Each customer’s portal can be tailored to specific commercial terms and even a parts description lexicon to reflect a customer’s internal naming conventions. In addition, recommended or required (cables, etc.) component configurations are displayed to help ensure order accuracy and completeness. Finally, products are coordinated and sourced from multiple warehouses based on the equipment in question.

Randy Goneau, Director of Customer Service at Harpak-ULMA, oversaw the rollout of the customer portal project and is…