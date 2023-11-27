Harry Brook and Nat Sciver-Brunt declare high Cricket Writers’ Membership awards

This year England batter Harry Brook became the fastest to player to reach 1,000 career Test runs, in terms of balls faced

England’s Harry Brook has been awarded the Bob Willis Trophy at the 2023 Cricket Writers’ Club awards.

Brook, 24, scooped the award for the overall cricketer of the year, just two years after winning the CWC’s Young Cricketer of the Year.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up the Women’s Cricket Award for a second consecutive year.

BBC broadcaster Kevin Howells was recognised with the Peter Smith Award.

The Bob Willis Trophy, given to England’s men’s or women’s player of the year, was awarded to Brook off the back of a 12 months that saw him play a key role for England across three formats.

In November 2022, Brook helped England win the T20 World Cup, as well as scoring four centuries in his first 12 Test matches, becoming the fastest player to reach 1,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced.

