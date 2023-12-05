Harry Brook: England batter deletes social media apps to assist psychological well being

Harry Brook’s half-century in the first one-day international against West Indies was his third in the format

Venue: North Sound, Antigua Date: 6 December Time: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England’s Harry Brook has deleted his phone’s social media apps in an effort to shield himself from negativity.

Brook, 24, made a superb start in international cricket, playing starring roles in Test cricket and winning the T20 World Cup in November 2022.

But he struggled in the 50-over World Cup in October and November, averaging 28.16 in England’s group-stage exit.

“I’ve been off social media for a while now, anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone,” he said.

“I haven’t really seen any negativity, I think that’s helped my game, helped my mental health and everything to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings.”

Brook had only played three one-day internationals before forcing his way into England’s World Cup squad at the…