Harry Brook: England batter on Ashes sledging, baseball and his early profession

Harry Brook made his international debut in January 2022 and his Test debut in September the same year

If you were asked to pick one current England cricketer to play baseball, you’d probably choose Harry Brook.

Before long a seat in the stands to watch the Yorkshireman bat will come with a public health warning.

Since last summer he has made the best start to a Test career by any batter in recent memory, become a T20 World Cup winner, an Indian Premier League millionaire and now trained with the St Louis Cardinals baseball team.

“I struck them alright,” the 24-year-old says. “I was hitting into the wind. I’m getting my excuses out there now.”

Brook has never watched a game but is now an ambassador with Major League Baseball. The Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium in June, a series which will be shown live on the BBC.

On a whistle-stop trip to Florida, he trained with the Cardinals as they prepared for an MLB game.

“I have quite high hands when batting but in baseball…