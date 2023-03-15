Harry Brook: England batter on Ashes sledging, baseball and his early profession

If you were asked to pick one current England cricketer to play baseball, you’d probably choose Harry Brook.
Before long a seat in the stands to watch the Yorkshireman bat will come with a public health warning.
Since last summer he has made the best start to a Test career by any batter in recent memory, become a T20 World Cup winner, an Indian Premier League millionaire and now trained with the St Louis Cardinals baseball team.
“I struck them alright,” the 24-year-old says. “I was hitting into the wind. I’m getting my excuses out there now.”
Brook has never watched a game but is now an ambassador with Major League Baseball. The Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium in June, a series which will be shown live on the BBC.
On a whistle-stop trip to Florida, he trained with the Cardinals as they prepared for an MLB game.
“I have quite high hands when batting but in baseball…