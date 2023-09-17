Harry Brook: England name up batter to World Cup squad instead of Jason Roy

Jason Roy has scored 4,271 runs in 116 ODIs, hitting 12 centuries

Harry Brook has replaced Jason Roy in England’s final 15-man World Cup squad.

Opener Roy was in the provisional squad announced last month but missed the recent one-day internationals against New Zealand because of back spasms.

Brook scored only 37 runs across three matches against the Black Caps but has starred in international cricket over the past year and can bat in both the top and middle order.

Holders England start their campaign by facing New Zealand on 5 October.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India features 10 teams and runs until 19 November.

England squad for World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Roy was a key part of the victorious 2019 World Cup squad, returning from a hamstring strain during the tournament to make vital…