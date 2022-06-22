Harry Brook: England new boy pens new five-year Yorkshire deal as paceman Dom Leech indicators till 2024

Harry Brook is in the England squad for the current three-match Test series with New Zealand

England prospect Harry Brook has signed a new five-year deal with Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old batter, who made his T20 international debut in January and is on the verge of his first Test appearance, is now contracted to Headingley until at least October 2027.

Fast bowler Dom Leech has also signed a new deal until at least October 2024.

“Harry’s an incredible talent. His performances have rightfully earned an England call,” said interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough.

“It’s clear that he has a very bright future.”

Brook, from Keighley, has made 3,026 first-class runs since his Yorkshire debut in 2016, including 926 in just 11 County Championship innings this season at an average of 115.75, featuring three tons and six half-centuries.

He has also hit 1,831 runs in T20 cricket, including 282 in seven innings this season at an average of 47.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract with…