Harry Brook: The making of England’s new batter

Harry Brook will make his England Test debut against South Africa on Thursday

Venue: The Kia Oval Dates: 8-12 September Start time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 4 LW, and BBC Sport website & app. Live text commentary & in-play clips on BBC Sport website & app

Pauline Brook’s washing line is kept busy by her grandson, Harry.

The garden that overlooks Burley-in-Wharfdale Cricket Club often has a Brook shirt hanging out to dry.

Yorkshire, Northern Superchargers, Hobart Hurricanes, Lahore Qalanders. There is an England Test shirt on the way, too.

“She loves doing my washing,” says Brook. “If she ever says she doesn’t like it, she’s lying.

“She’s been on holiday recently, so I might have some smelly kit going around.”

It was at Burley where Brook’s journey to becoming England men’s Test cap number 707 began.

His late grandfather Tony, Pauline’s husband, was a club stalwart. Today there is a bench at the ground…