Harry Brooks and Will Jacks each nominated for 2 PCA awards after breakthrough summers

Harry Brook scored 81 from just 35 balls in the third T20 against Pakistan on September 23

Harry Brook and Will Jacks have both been nominated for the men’s Player and Young Player of the Year awards by the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

All-rounder Nat Sciver is nominated for women’s player of the year alongside Emma Lamb and Sophia Dunkley.

Batter Brook scored 967 runs at an average of 107.44 in eight County Championship matches for Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old made his Twenty20 international debut in January.

He has been named in England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Australia.

Brook was included in all of England’s Test squads for the summer before making his debut against South Africa at The Oval, a match England won by nine wickets.

He won the young player of the year award in 2021, and is joined by Surrey’s Jacks and Durham’s Matthew Potts on the 2022 shortlist.

Seamer Potts, 23, made his Test debut in June and took 20 wickets in just five matches, while Jacks…