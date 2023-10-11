Harry Chathli: Yorkshire appoint enterprise chief as county’s new chair

Harry Chathli (left) takes over as chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club from Tanni Grey-Thompson who has held the role on an interim basis for most of 2023

Yorkshire have appointed Harry Chathli as the county’s chair, taking over from interim chair Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Grey-Thompson joined the board in May 2022 and was chair from January this year, but will continue to serve as a non-executive director.

Chathli is appointed after a members vote at the club’s extraordinary general meeting.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be appointed chair of one of the most iconic clubs,” Chathli said.

“Cricket is at an inflexion point with unprecedented growth reaching new audiences who are attracted by the variety of formats. Yorkshire has played its part in this growth within the men’s cricket and has also been at the forefront of development of women’s cricket in the country. I am also proud of the fact we are championing disability and LGBTQ+ cricket.

“I would like to take this opportunity to…