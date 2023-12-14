Harry Finch: Kent wicketkeeper extends contract till 2025

Harry Finch has scored five first-class centuries

Kent wicketkeeper Harry Finch has extended his contract until the end of the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old former Sussex player moved to Canterbury on a short-term deal in 2021.

Finch was signed on another short-term contract in 2022 before signing a two-year deal at the end of that season.

“I’ve loved my first full season at Kent and I’m really pleased to be able to extend my contract at the club,” Finch told the club website. external-link

Finch’s Kent debut came against his former county Sussex, having been released the previous season.

The right-handed batter was recruited by Kent for the game due to a shortage of available players caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He scored a century in that match and the following season was brought back as part of the Kent side that beat Lancashire in the final of the One-Day Cup.

“Winning the One-Day Cup in 2022 is one of the highlights of my career and hopefully we can add to that in the coming…