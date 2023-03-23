Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney’s all-time England goalscoring file

Harry Kane has scored 18 out of 22 penalties for England

Harry Kane described becoming England’s all-time top scorer with 54 goals as “a magical moment” that “means everything”.

Kane’s strike meant he moved ahead of Wayne Rooney in England’s all-time top scorer charts.

“It means everything,” the 29-year-old said.

“I was so excited to put the England shirt on and get back out here and get the campaign started for next year’s Euros.

“It had to be a penalty and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion. A magical moment.”

Harry Kane averages a goal every 1.5 games for England

Former Manchester United striker Rooney, who had held the record since 2015, was one of the first people to congratulate Kane.

He tweeted: external-link “Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend.”

In response, Kane told Channel 4: “I was on the pitch when Wayne broke the…