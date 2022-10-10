Harry Kane: England and Tottenham striker to learn bedtime story on CBeebies

England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane will make his CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut when he reads The Lion Inside by Rachel Bright to the nation’s children.

The story follows a shy mouse who goes on a journey to find his roar.

Kane’s reading will be on CBeebies at 18:50 BST on Monday, 10 October and on BBC iPlayer.

“One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book,” he said.

“I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”

The reading comes on the same day as Kane, 29, launched the Harry Kane Foundation, which seeks to change perceptions of mental health by normalising conversations and promoting positive habits to end stigma around the subject.

Launching his foundation on World Mental Health Day, Kane said: “It marks the start of my journey to learn more about mental health and use my position hopefully to encourage others to look after their…