Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich ending record-breaking Tottenham profession

England captain Harry Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

The striker signs for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons and could make his debut in Saturday’s German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

In a social media post he said he “felt this was the time to leave” Spurs.

Kane trained with his new team-mates on Saturday morning as Bayern prepared for their home game at the Allianz Arena against the German Cup champions RB Leipzig at 19:45 BST.

“So obviously I got straight into the Super Cup and hopefully I play some part in that,” Kane said.

Kane was linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021, and his future had been uncertain this summer because he only had one year left on his contract at Spurs.

He was also linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid earlier this summer, before Bayern made…